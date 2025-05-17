After making headlines for how he presented himself almost as often as how he performed on the court as a rookie, Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain is capitalizing on the hype with a new line of nail polish via Sally Hansen, debuting five basketball-themed colors to get fans ready for the 2025-26 NBA season.

That's right, while McCain has drawn headlines for his TikToks, his mindfulness, and his general positivity, the color of his nails has been a topic of heavy conversation, with the Duke alumni now offering his own unique color palette to interested parties, as he showcased on TikTok.

“Hello everyone. I am so excited to announce something I've been working on for a very long time now. I went to the lab, and I actually created these, my own nail polish collection with Sally Hansen,” McCain explained.

“It's crazy to even think that when I first started painting my nails that I'd be here with my own collection of colors that I made. Let's get into the colors and let me show you everything that I created, obviously with the help of the Sally Hansen scientists. This collection is called MVP, and it stands for Most Valuable Polish.”

McCain then went on to break down the colors in the set, which includes five colors he was able to name, and mixed with the Hansen team.

“First up, we have Bucket Blue. Literally says my name on the bottle, got a little shimmer in it. I always like bright colors. And so when I was creating this, I wanted to make sure everything was bright, but also wearable. We're always striving to be the greatest we can be. For gold, it is called Goat Gold,” McCain explained.

“We have Net Neutral. Now, I want to make sure there was something in this collection that was tame, calm, can wear it all the time. And I think Net Neutral, it's like a little bit of off-white. Got Point Guard Pink. Now this one, this shade, it's not, I didn't want to go with like a super bright pink, more like a bubblegum type vibes. It's called Rookie Red.

“So I think it's such a good nod to my life, to where I'm at now. I'm just blessed. I'm super honored that Sally let me do this, and I was able to go create it and actually put my own creativity into this project. This is the Trio. This is the Trio pack it comes with. You get the five colors, the top coat. I'm blessed and honored. Thank you, Sally Hansen, for letting me do this.”

With the five different colors plus the Trio set, which includes Philadelphia's red, white, and blue colors, officially for sale, McCain fans can grab this new set of nail polish wherever Sally Hansen products are sold.