Philadelphia 76ers' director of basketball operations Daryl Morey revealed how he and the team will approach the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Morey appeared as a special guest on an episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia's Take Off Podcast on Thursday. This was after the 76ers found out they will pick third in the upcoming draft, right after the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

“In your mind do you see yourself using this pick? I know there’s going to be player movement, there’s some guys that may want out of their team, wink, wink. Do you see you using this pick?” John Clark asked.

“Yeah our plan is to pick this pick, yeah,” Morey said at the 1:02 mark. “Yeah I think the top few, top three, four you could argue, five maybe. I mean there’s good players in this draft. The top of this draft I think is, I would say I was very fortunate to start my career in the 2003 draft. Which some argue is the best draft of all time, but I think it’s in the top five of high quality players in the top of the draft in my career.

How Daryl Morey, 76ers can approach pick in 2025 NBA Draft

It is noteworthy for Daryl Morey to state that he will commit to making a selection with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. What will matter is what happens after the pick, depending on if he keeps it or trades it.

This year has Cooper Flagg being the top pick with multiple projections in his favor. After him, the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, as well as VJ Edgecombe has Morey thinking this draft could be an all-time special class.

The 76ers 3rd pick will give them pretty much the option of whoever is left between Harper and Bailey, or Edgecombe, but they won’t be getting Cooper Flagg. Nonetheless, Philadelphia will have a lot of upside with whatever player they pick that will benefit them in the long run.