By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost two in a row but things are still looking up for them. Tyrese Maxey made his return from a foot injury after rehabbing for more than a month as the Sixers faced the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I did feel better as the game went along,” Maxey said after the game. “It was fun being back out there with my teammates.” In the Sixers’ loss to the Pelicans, he had a measly nine points on 4-10 shooting, scoring most of them in the second half. He looked poised but not aggressive in the first half before turning on the jets a bit more after halftime.

“Today was the confidence of driving and making plays,” the Sixers’ young star said. “I got it in the second half, but the first half I was a little nervous. That just comes with it. The game started to slow down by making a bucket and getting a couple stops on the defensive end. When I got back into the game in the second half it was better.”

Tyrese Maxey sinks the pretty floater 💧pic.twitter.com/U0quVZm9qQ — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) December 31, 2022

After claiming to put James Harden on a minutes restriction in his return to action but failing to act on it, Doc Rivers kept his word this time for Maxey. He played only 18 minutes and, truthfully, didn’t look very fit to go for his usual amount of minutes. Although it was great to have him back, he is still working to find himself on the court again. The Sixers will be grateful to have his scoring abilities back at full force in the coming days.

As the Sixers prepare for back-to-back games on the road with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tyrese Maxey isn’t certain that he’ll be able to play. Still, having him ready to go again is great news for a team that is looking to prove itself as a contender.