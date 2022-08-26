Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is proof that you can do anything on your birthday.

Harden turns 33 Friday, and to celebrate, it appears he had a party at a yacht. However, as he was given his birthday cake, he decided to threw it into the ocean. The shock of the partygoers were clear, with the one taking the video even unable to hide his shock and could only say “Oh my God.”

James Harden threw his own birthday cake off the yacht 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/tcWlU44JZo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 26, 2022

Looks like James Harden is not a big fan of cakes … or he just wanted to act cool in front of all those people. Whatever the case may be, that’s certainly a lot of cake wasted.

But hey, few people will probably care, especially since it’s his birthday anyway and his own money he used (probably?), so Harden can do whatever he wants.

As for Sixers fans, all they would care is whether or not Harden is ready for the 2022-23 season. After his rather abysmal display since arriving in Philly, there are naturally higher expectations on his as the new campaign rolls in.

For what it’s worth, however, Harden does look to be working his way to getting fully healthy and 100 percent ready for the upcoming season. He has massively transformed his physique, with his latest photos showing him really jacked up. His viral birthday video does show his slimmer frame as well, which should only bode well in Philly’s title aspirations.