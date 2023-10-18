James Harden wasn't at Philadelphia 76ers practice on Wednesday, instead fueling the fire of his trade request from the comforts of Houston. So much for signs early in training camp that the future Hall-of-Famer would remain present and be entirely professional while the Sixers engaged in continued trade discussions with the LA Clippers, his well-known preferred destination.

What's exacerbated Harden's ire toward the Sixers and team president Daryl Morey? The currently stalled state of trade negotiations after the Clippers have balked at including Terance Mann as part of any deal, an asset Philadelphia covets in hopes of re-making its post-Harden roster.

“Yet as Harden sees it, the Clippers have already met the threshold that he believed should have led to a deal, and Morey is now, in essence, moving the goalposts,” Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. “More specifically, the Clippers’ willingness to offer two first-round picks — their own and one from elsewhere — has been refused by Morey because of the quality of the picks (they could potentially turn into second-rounders). His interest, it seems, is only in the Clippers' assets.”

Terance Mann's role in potential Sixers-Clippers James Harden trade

Harden is reportedly “furious” at Morey's handling of trade discussions, communicating with Philadelphia exclusively through general manager Elton Brand. If he continues staying away from the team going forward absent a “reasonable excuse,” the Sixers have every intention of fining him, according to the Athletic.

Mann's inclusion in any trade has ostensibly been a sticking point during talks between the teams almost since Harden went public with his trade request on June 30th. The Clippers have offered a pair of first-round picks and matching salary in exchange for Harden, but Morey and company have continued demanding that LA also gives up Mann (plus a first-round pick without protections) to acquire Harden.

Philadelphia's prerequisite of Mann is reportedly due to the front office's desire to add another star after finally moving on from Harden. Morey's apparent plan of attack is to turn the Sixers' trade package from the Clippers—plus any other necessary assets—into another star during the 2023-24 season, setting up a new Big Three with reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and ascending third-year guard Tyrese Maxey.

Mann, 27, has never been a full-time starter nor averaged more than 10.8 points per game in his four-year career. He's still battling with teammates to be LA's fifth starter this season alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Ivica Zubac. Despite that underwhelming on-paper resumé, though, it's understandable why both the Clippers and Sixers value Mann so highly.

He's a disruptive, versatile defender at a stout 6'5, and has proven capable of playing multiple roles offensively—de facto point guard, ball-screen dive man and weak-side spot-up shooter among them—against postseason competition. It's not like the Harden imbroglio has artificially inflated his importance to LA and Philadelphia. The Sixers already have multiple trades lined up for Mann that would net them a first-round pick, according to The Athletic.

Harden only wants to play for the Clippers, Philadelphia won't make a deal without Mann and the Clippers are refusing to include him in trade negotiations. LA is also the only team actively pursuing Harden, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

There's currently no end to the Harden situation in sight, basically. Maybe his leave from the Sixers and imminent tipoff of the regular season changes that reality. For now, though, prepare to endure further drama and rumors surrounding Harden, the Sixers and Clippers for weeks more to come.