Published November 14, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Joel Embiid was a man, nay demigod among men on Sunday night. The Philadelphia 76ers center tormented the Utah Jazz, who entered the contest tied for the number one seen in the Western Conference.

Jazz players weren’t the only ones Embiid showed up, though. With his 59 points in just one night, Joel hilariously outscored an old friend for the entire season – Ben Simmons.

Points: 59 — Joel Embiid tonight

Points: 59 — Joel Embiid tonight

47 — Ben Simmons this season

Ben Simmons has missed five games this season already, including the Brooklyn Nets’ 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on the same night as Embiid’s monster performance. But the fact that he’s played nine games and has only mustered 47 points isn’t exactly flattering nonetheless.

The Sixers needed all 59 of Joel Embiid’s points in a matchup that went down to the wire. The game stayed within one possession for most of the second half with Philadelphia only managing to pull away towards the end thanks to the sheer dominance of their Cameroonian superstar.

Even more astonishing is the fact that he was coming off a 42-point outburst less than 24 hours prior in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid has needed to take on a much greater load after the injury to James Harden and he’s more than answered the call.

It hasn’t been the smoothest of starts to the season for Embiid and the Sixers, but it’s clear they have one of the most dominant players in the game today. The man is on a mission to put his team in the best position to succeed even if it takes 59 points to do it.