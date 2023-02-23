The Philadelphia 76ers have expressed their interest in signing Will Barton after his exit from the Washington Wizards.

Barton has already reached a buyout agreement with the Wizards, but he is still deciding on where he wants to play next after his rather forgettable stint in Washington, per Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report.

Aside from the Sixers, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have been linked with Barton as well.

Will Barton averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 40 games with the Wizards this 2022-23, though he remains a solid and great value pickup for any team considering that he isn’t too far removed from a season he averaged 15-5-4 with the Denver Nuggets.

Barton’s diminished production can be attributed to the fact that his role decreased with the Wizards until he fell out of Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation. However, during the games he was able to play for long minutes, the veteran swingman has shown he can still produce at a high level. In a three-game stretch in mid-December when he averaged 30 minutes a night, he put up an average of 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 dimes.

While it’s unlikely he’ll be able to do that for longer stretches, it remains true that he could best the bench unit of any team he joins.

The Sixers could definitely use his help as they prepare for what should be another playoff appearance. Nonetheless, Philly could face some competition in signing him considering that some title contenders could also look for his services.