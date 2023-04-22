A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Philadelphia 76ers did not mess around on Saturday night as they took care of business against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup. The Sixers hit the Nets with a haymaker that they simply couldn’t recover from, which resulted in Philly taking Game 4, 96-88, thereby completing a clean sweep over their Eastern Conference rivals.

The Sixers managed to scrape out a win without Joel Embiid too, who suffered a devastating right knee injury in Game 3. In Embiid’s stead, it was Tobias Harris who stepped up in Game 4, going for a game-high 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block in 37 minutes of action.

After the game, Harris sent out a special NSFW message for Embiid, who was forced to watch the game from the comfort of his own home:

“Hurry up and get your a** back out here,” Harris said with a smile, via Bleacher Report on Twitter.

Sweeping the Nets was the best-case scenario for the Sixers in terms of giving Embiid more time to heal before the second round. However, after being diagnosed with a sprain in his right knee, it remains unclear if the league’s MVP frontrunner will be ready for the East semis. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said that his star’s right knee is currently “50% at best,” which obviously does not bode well for his chances of being ready in the immediate future.

The Sixers now await the winners of the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks series, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. currently holding a 2-1 lead over the Hawks.