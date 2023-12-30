Tyrese Maxey torched the Rockets as the Sixers won again without Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) continued their road trip against the Houston Rockets (15-15). In their third straight game without Joel Embiid, the Sixers found themselves in a shoot-out and won, 131-127.

Let's break down the Sixers' first matchup of the season with the Rockets.

Sixers player notes

Tyrese Maxey: 42 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 13-26 FG shooting

These are the types of games that one imagines Maxey having without Embiid. He continued to be fearless with the ball and unafraid of contact, taking the ball right to the hoop and making his free throws. The finishes he got to fall were some of the most incredible you'll see from a small guard — layups over taller guys, through contact, with double-pumps and everything in between.

Maxey had 27 points at halftime, set a new career-high in free throws made and attempted and put the Sixers on his back in a way they needed very, very badly.

Tobias Harris: 22 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks, 10-18 FG shooting

Harris had perhaps his best all-around statistical game of the season and posted great scoring efficiency. Yet it still felt like Maxey had an oversized workload in carrying the offense. Harris was either assisted or got his points in a way that didn’t create other openings. Still, he made enough plays to support an outstanding heater from Maxey.

Rockets player notes

Alperen Sengun: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 12-16 FG shooting

The Rockets' rising star was tough to deal with, though he sabotaged himself by getting into foul trouble early in the game and eventually fouling out. He was a beast on the glass and shot the ball well, using his shooting touch and playmaking to blast off. The way he can serve as the focal point or an off-ball presence is impressive.

Fred VanVleet: 33 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 9-16 FG shooting

What a performance this was for VanVleet against his former coach. His scalding hot shooting (8-12 from deep) and playmaking gave the Rockets a massive spark. The Sixers tried to pick on him defensively but he made it harder by standing strong.

Game recap:

1st half

After some travel delays, the Sixers took the court without Embiid once again and the big man has already been ruled out for tomorrow’s finale of the road trip. K.J. Martin was also inactive due to illness, spoiling his first chance to face his former team. Houston wasn’t at full strength either with forwards Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. out. Still, it presented Maxey with another chance to work on his ability to be the primary engine for the Sixers against a solid team.

Paul Reed matched up with Sengun while Maxey guarded VanVleet so De'Anthony Melton could take Jalen Green. Consecutive VanVleet threes out of the gate powered a strong start for the home team. He would hit another three-ball at the start of the first quarter while assisting a pair of buckets, too.

The Rockets guarded Maxey pick-and-rolls with the center at the level of the screen. It gave him some space to attack against Jae'Sean Tate, a solid defender but not someone who can keep up with Maxey's speed. But the ball didn’t stay with Maxey long enough for him to do damage, as the Sixers ran sets for other guys.

Harris made a bunch of big plays on defense, tallying a steal and three blocks to keep the Sixers afloat amid a not-so-smooth start on offense. Robert Covington was subbed in before Marcus Morris Sr. in this one, though they both entered the game later in the first quarter. Even as Maxey found more space to take control, the Rockets shot better and got up more threes, giving them a 32-26 lead after the first quarter.

Covington put his busy hands to good use against the team he started his NBA career with, though the Sixers were still far too lackadaisical on defense and the glass. Maxey got busy on offense, driving to the hoop with gusto, scoring from the free-throw line and at crazy angles up close while drawing fouls on Houston backup Jock Landale. Paul Reed drew his third and then Maxey started draining some shots off the dribble, including a side-step three. He got up to 20 points in a hurry.

Reed got into foul trouble again and the Sixers went back to the Morris-at-center look. Sengun then picked up his third foul and then Harris worked up to three on his own after getting whistled on VanVleet on drives twice. Houston went small, too, with Jeff Green at center.

The Sixers played from behind the whole way and briefly took the lead but went into the half trailing 63-62.

2nd half

Maxey got the ball rolling in the second half with a strong take to the hoop, because of course. Green followed suit, continuing a very efficient scoring night. He even recovered a loose ball from his own dribble, ended up at the rim and scored. The Rockets played with urgency and unity much better than the Sixers, who were being carried by No. 0.

While the Sixers tried to make the offense not just “Maxey save us,” that was pretty much the way things played out for much of the game. Even though Harris was super efficient, he didn’t excel at creating a ton of advantages for himself or others, with the exception of using his size to back down VanVleet here and there.

Although the shooting from deep failed to launch, the Sixers nearly kept pace with the Rockets with some possessions featuring more crisp ball movement. Even though no one but Kelly Oubre Jr. could reliably hit a three, shooting 3-19 outside of his attempts, the Sixers trailed by just seven heading into the fourth quarter.

With Maxey on the bench, the Sixers pulled even despite some woeful defense, particularly at the rim. Almost everyone on the court contributed a bucket. Both sides traded buckets when Maxey made his way back into the game, going with Morris at center again. For as vulnerable as it made them in their zone defense, it gave them some extra, needed juice on offense. Eventually, it would prove to be the difference.

The space gave Maxey more room to attack with his slasher takeover in full effect. But Sengun took full advantage of the lack of size at the rim, getting right there to score or draw a foul. Having Patrick Beverley pester him didn’t work and Philly moved Harris onto him. The Sixers also inexplicably ran some plays with Maxey in the corner but rectified that thinking quickly as the lead ping-ponged.

Morris came through with a massive four-point play to finally push the lead up to five with 31.6 seconds left. Then, Green made a three on a deep heave that he had no reason to shoot, leading the Rockets with a need to foul. Melton made just one of two free throws, Green scored on a layup, Melton was fouled again and made both this time.

The Rockets trusted Green on their last play, which ended in a pass and a missed layup from Landale. The Sixers held on to win.

Random rumblings:

Embiid will not make an appearance on this road trip but Nico Batum is expected to return next game, so that’s nice.

I dig this alternate/throwback get-up from the Rockets, specifically the dunking astronaut. But I don’t like the Sixers wearing red in Houston.

The Sixers will conclude their road trip tomorrow evening against the Chicago Bulls.