Although the Chicago Sky's season is over, rookie sensation Angel Reese is guaranteeing a playoff birth for her squad next year. Reese was clearly watching the WNBA Playoffs on yesterday as four games aired on national TV. At the start of the playoff slate, the former LSU forward took a picture of the TV showcasing that she was watching the Liberty's early afternoon matchup with the Dream and said, “We will make the playoffs next year!!”

Reese's declaration is entirely plausible. The Sky were on track to clinch a playoff birth before injuries derailed the team throughout the season. To start the year, former South Carolina center Kamilla Cardosa suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason that kept her out for a number of games at the start of the season. As the team began to start to catch a groove, standout guard Chennedy Carter tweaked her ankle after the Olympic break and missed a couple of games. Then, Carter had a prolonged absence due to Health and Safety Protocols. The former Texas A&M star was the leading scorer for the Sky this season.

The biggest injury news came when Angel Reese announced that she'd be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a wrist injury. She explained what occurred on her TikTok.

“I fell on my hand when I got the and-1, when I fell back [and] fell on my hand, and it is a small crack in my bone,” she said. “Basically, the doctors told me that I could either not get surgery or have surgery. The risk of not having surgery — I could literally have arthritis at 22 years old. That wasn't an option. The bone could literally crack and completely shatter. Right now, it's like a hairline. … They're going to put a small screw in it. And I wasn't going for it getting any bigger.”

Reese had successful surgery and supported the team from the bench in her absence. But, the Sky ultimately lost their final 5 games which officially removed them from playoff contention as the Atlanta Dream eventually secured the eight-seed and are facing the New York Liberty.

With the talent that this team possesses, it's easy to see that they'll be a formidable force in the WNBA next year. So, Reese's playoff guarantee just might end up paying off this time next year.