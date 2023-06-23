A lot of retired athletes have dipped their toes into the sports ownership waters in recent years and it appears that future NBA Hall of Fame player Dwyane Wade is pondering the thought as well. Wade, a Chicago native, is interested in buying an ownership stake in the Chicago Sky WNBA franchise, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I'm an investor in a lot of things, and if I can lend my name and brand to something that makes sense, that I see a future in, I always try to do that,” Wade said. “I've taken a deep look at the WNBA, a deep look at the Chicago Sky and a deep look at if this is a place that Dwyane Wade should be part of. In due time, a decision will be made.”

Wade was born and raised in Chicago and played for the Chicago Bulls for one season during his career. He retired from the NBA in 2019 and bought a minority ownership stake in the Utah Jazz in April 2021.

The Sky joined the WNBA in 2006 and have had major success over the last decade. Chicago made the playoffs in eight of the last 10 seasons, reaching the WNBA finals twice and winning the championship in 2021. They are 5-8 this season.

The Sky are one of seven WNBA franchises that are independently owned, meaning they do not fall under the ownership of an NBA franchise. Chicago recently sold 10% of its ownership stake to a group of investors that included Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts.