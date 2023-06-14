NBA legend Dwyane Wade is rumored to be looking at the direction of the WNBA in a potential pursuit of a business venture in the league, particularly with the Chicago Sky. The former Miami Heat star showed up at Tuesday's practice of the Sky and spent most of the time together with Sky principal owner Michael Alter, per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

However, when Dwyane Wade was asked whether he has any interest in going into business with the Sky, he merely responded “no comment.”

Dywane Wade's connection to the Sky goes beyond the fact that he's also from Chicago. The Sky's coach/general manager, James Wade, is a cousin of Wade. Although James also refused to comment on the three-time NBA champion's level of interest in investing in the Sky, he said having Wade as part of the ownership would be “special.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It would mean a lot, of course,” James said. “Especially when you’re talking about the type of person that he is and how he does stuff for people. He’s recognized and has a reputation of supporting not only this league but supporting everyone. So, it would be special if something like that were to happen.”

The Sky have been garnering interest on the business side of things of late. Recently, it was reported that Laura Ricketts, a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, has taken a step closer to becoming an official part-owner of the WNBA franchise.

The Sky started competing in the WNBA in 2006 and has since won a title in the league when it topped the competition in the 2021 season.