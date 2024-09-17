The Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream are both fighting for their playoff lives heading into their matchup Tuesday night. However, the Sky will miss two key pieces.

Both Kamilla Cardoso and Chennedy Carter are out with injuries, via Marquee Sports Network's Karli Bell.

“Kamilla Cardoso (shoulder) and Chennedy Carter (foot) are ruled out for tonight’s game against the Dream,” Bell reported.

With star forward Angel Reese also out for the year with a wrist injury, it'll be difficult for Chicago to survive. The Sky, Dream, and Washington Mystics are each 13-25 with two games left in the regular season as the three squads battle for the eighth and final WNBA postseason spot.

However, Atlanta isn't unscathed, either. Guard Aerial Powers and forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyrus are both out for the season, via ESPN.

Who will win this late-season battle?

The Sky will be hard-pressed to beat the Dream

Cardoso and Carter are both essential to Chicago's success due to their proficiency on the boards and offensively, respectively. Carter has at least scored 15 points in eight straight games, and the 6-foot-7 Cardoso averages 7.9 rebounds per game.

With Elizabeth Williams also out, the Sky will be without both of their top two centers. Additionally, with guard Marina Mabrey now on the Connecticut Sun via trade, the squad is missing all of its top scorers. Unless depth pieces like Dana Evans have career-best performances, it's hard to see where Chicago's production will come from.

The season is a war of attrition, and at this time of year, games can be decided by health. While Atlanta is missing two key players, it still has top contributors like Rhyne Howard and Tina Charles available.

If the Sky do miss the playoffs, though, they have nothing to be ashamed of. Reese and Cardoso are excellent building blocks for the future, while veterans like Carter help round out the squad with experience.