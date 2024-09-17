ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Sky take on the Atlanta Dream. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Sky Dream prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sky Dream.

The Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream arrive at the game which will likely define their 2024 WNBA seasons. The WNBA's race for the eighth and final playoff spot took a huge pair of turns on Sunday. Washington had the upper hand and was presented with a chance to take full control of this race heading into the final two games of the season, but the Mystics lost to the Dream, who showed a lot of guts by winning on the road in a game they absolutely had to have. Atlanta would have been eliminated had it lost. Now the Dream are tied with the Mystics and Sky. All three teams are 13-25 through 38 games. Everything is still possible for Atlanta after teetering on the brink of Sunday elimination.

The other big plot twist on Sunday was that the Chicago Sky could not beat the Phoenix Mercury at home even though Phoenix star Kahleah Copper — one of the heroines of Team USA's gold medal game victory over France at the Summer Olympics — was unable to play. The Sky's loss prevented Chicago from grabbing a one-game lead heading into Tuesday's games.

The result made Sunday a Dream day for Atlanta. It could not have gone any better for a team which was 7-17 heading into the Olympic break but has played a lot better in the month since the season resumed. Atlanta now has one game, at home, versus the reeling Sky, to make its late-season statement. If the Dream win here and Washington loses as an underdog of almost 10 points to the New York Liberty, Atlanta will own the inside track to the playoffs.

The Chicago Sky are the underdog in this game at Atlanta, and they might deeply regret not taking advantage of the shorthanded Mercury on Sunday, but the point does remain that if the Sky can pull the upset here and Washington loses to New York, they would go into the final game of the regular season with a chance to make the playoffs.

It's the next to last game of the season. Two teams are tied for the final playoff spot. One will win, one will lose. Let's get this thing started.

Why The Sky Could Cover The Spread

The Sky won in Atlanta earlier this season, so they can do it again. Let's keep in mind that these are both 13-25 teams, both 12 games under .500 and both on the same level in terms of overall quality. The Atlanta Dream are favored, but they played two dead-even games against the other 13-25 team in this three-way playoff race, the Washington Mystics, over the past few days. These games feel like playoff games because elimination is either on the table or is at least a likely result of losing. Games with this much pressure often constrict and become very close. Chicago is getting the points, so it only stands to reason the Sky are a good play here.

Why The Dream Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Sky have been a markedly worse team than the Dream since the Olympic break. They have lost Angel Reese to injury. They traded Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. The Dream have at least stabilized to a degree and are playing at home in front of what should be a revved-up crowd. Atlanta is much better and should be able to win this game by 10 or more points.

Final Sky-Dream Prediction & Pick

The Dream have been a lot better than the Sky in recent weeks. Now, with the season on the line, expect Atlanta to play one really good home game and win decisively. Take the Dream.

Final Sky-Dream Prediction & Pick: Dream -5