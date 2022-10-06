Skyborne Legacy Teaser Trailer released

Upcoming decentralized MMORPG, inspired by The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing, the Skyborne Legacy teaser trailer has just released.

Revolving Games released the teaser trailer for the upcoming decentralized MMORPG Skyborne Legacy, showing just how the $25 million raise it received during an investment round will be used in development.

“We’re extremely excited to show off an early sneak peek at the world and gameplay of Skyborne Legacy,” says Skyborne Legacy Game Director Christopher Arrington. “A lot of passion and effort has gone into crafting the vision and look and feel of the game, and the team is excited to be integrating Web3 technology and ethos into our game development processes. We’re thrilled to share this first build with the community, as we continue to hone Skyborne Legacy.”

Skyborne Legacy is a social world exploration and trading MMORPG inspired by classic and beloved Nintendo titles such as Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda. It is being developed by a team of veteran game developers who worked on blockbuster games like Star Trek Timelines, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, Shop Heroes, Zooba, Castle Age, and many others.

The game has been initially previewed to 10,000 “Pioneer Badge” holders, but now a wider range of audiences can see what the game will be like when it releases. To explain the intricacies of the game and what else is in store for fans of the game, Revolving Games held an AMA session on Twitch just after the reveal of the teaser trailer. The AMA will feature Arrington, who previously lead blockbuster games like Star Trek Timelines and Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, and Di Dan, the game’s Design Director who played key roles on top 10 grossing mobile mega-hits like Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery as Design Director and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood as Economy and Systems Lead. As a bonus, all AMA participants will receive special POAP — short for Proof-of-Attendance-Protocol — non-fungible tokens that will enable access to further exclusive perks, rewards, and airdrops in the future, inside and outside of the game.

“As an evolving world based around a player-controlled economy and active participation, Skyborne Legacy is not a ‘one-and-done’ game whose active development stops after its release; this is just the startm” says Dan. “We will continue developing the in-game universe and expanding it with new content for months and years to come, and our roadmap fully reflects that.”

Revolving Games is committed to building fun and lasting games and has already received support from major strategic investors and advisors, consulting on game development, marketing, brand partnerships, and other aspects to create truly immersive experiences. One of them is Dan Houser — the legendary game designer and a former co-founder of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series developer Rockstar Games. Houser joined Revolving Games as a member of the advisory board and investor.

“We’re lucky to be working with game veterans and leaders in their respective fields,” says Revolving Games President of Worldwide Studios Shayan Zaeem. “With such talent and support across the board, the sky’s the limit when it comes to revolutionizing the traditional gaming scene, and we are fully dedicated to doing exactly that.”

Albeit a roadmap was shared by Revolving Games, the developers didn’t actually specify when we could expect the full release of the game, which is sadly typical for Web3 games.