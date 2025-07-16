The 2025 All-Star Game is now in the rear-view mirror. The game ended a way it had never ended before, which included a mini home run derby swing off that saw Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber hit three homers to give the National League the edge.

There were some MLB players who were snubbed from being in the Midsummer Classic. One of those players was starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi for the Texas Rangers. The right-hander has one of the best ERAs in the league, north of 80 innings on the season.

The Rangers put in Eovaldi's contract that he would get a $100k bonus for making the All-Star game. Even though he did not make it, the Rangers are granting the awesome gesture.

“The Texas Rangers gave starter Nathan Eovaldi the $100,000 All-Star bonus in his contract even though he didn’t make the American League team. Eovaldi has been brilliant this season, posting a 1.58 ERA over 91 innings. He’s one of the most respected players in MLB.”

The Rangers are not playing well this season, and unless they have a late-season surge, they won't make the postseason. However, they contain an elite pitching rotation led by Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. Tyler Mahle was having a great year but is currently on the 60-day IL. Patrick Corbin, Jack Leiter, and Kumar Rocker are in the rotation, pitching respectably.

Because Eovaldi missed a few starts with an injury, his ERA is not yet eligible. However, a 1.58 is electric. He rarely allows runs, in fact, has allowed just 16 on the season, including just five homers. If Eovaldi is healthy down the stretch, at the rate he is on, he could finish top five in ERA in the first season of his new contract.

The Rangers will begin the second half against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. The starting pitcher is undecided.