Sports fanatics like Pat McAfee rejoice on Twitter as they discover the return of SlamBall, set to show on ESPN.

The unique trampoline-based basketball, incorporating elements of football and hockey, will be showcased on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The action kicks off on July 21 this year, with over 30 hours of live coverage scheduled, culminating in the playoffs and title game from August 17 to 19.

During its initial run in the early 2000s until 2008, SlamBall was televised on networks like Spike TV (now Paramount Network), CSTV (now CBS Sports Network), and the now-defunct NBC Sports Network. SlamBall creator Mason Gordon announced in August 2022 their return as a live sports league in Las Vegas and now snag major coverage through sports juggernaut ESPN.

The official SlamBall Twitter account announced its return with a Mike Breen-called bang:

While the financial details of the exclusive deal have not been disclosed, industry sources have confirmed that SlamBall will receive a rights fee and will be responsible for game production.

The resurgence of SlamBall can be attributed in large part to a viral social media campaign, generating over 200 million views under the hashtag #BringBackSlamBall. “Live sports dominate the airwaves these days, and audiences are looking for the next big thing,” remarked Mike Tollin, renowned television producer, and SlamBall co-founder.

As a result of the announcement, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the return of the explosive variant of basketball,

Even Pat McAfee made a three-minute promo on his podcast, the Pat McAfee Show on the return of the sport:

SlamBall has come a long way, from raising $11 million to relaunch a concept that was conceived 25 years ago, to now being on the brink of seeing its fruits with this ESPN that includes 30 hours of live action this year.