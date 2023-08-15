Morehouse College made a splash with their latest athletics department hire as they welcome back former NBA player and 1992 alumnus Harold Ellis as the institution's Athletic Director. The Atlanta-based HBCU announced the hire via a statement sent to the media this afternoon.

“Ellis's knowledge, expertise, and passion for both sports and the Institution has undoubtedly prepared him to lead Morehouse College's athletic program,” Said Morehouse College President Dr. David A. Thomas in a statement, “As athletic director, we believe he will be a strong role model for our student-athletes, empowering them to excel in academics and athletics while instilling the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, and community service.”

Ellis spoke of his excitement to return to his alma mater.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to return to my alma mater as the Athletic Director. It feels like a full circle moment for me, returning to where my passion for sports was nurtured and where I laid the foundation for my career. I am excited to give back to this remarkable Institution and to inspire a new generation of student-athletes to dream big and achieve greatness.

Harold Ellis made his mark while a student-athlete at Morehouse. He played basketball for the Maroon Tigers and is the only Morehouse basketball player to have his jersey retired after his collegiate carer. Ellis played four seasons for Morehouse and averaged 24 points per game for his career. He also led the HBCU 1989-90 NCAA Division II Final Four. After graduation, he went on to play for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Ellis was an assistant coach in Roanoke, Virginia, in the NBA's Developmental League. The Portland Trail Blazers then selected him to lead their summer league team. He also managed and coached the Rome Gladiators in the World Basketball Association, guiding them to two league titles and earning “Coach of the Year” honors. Ellis then held various roles with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic. In 2018, he joined the New York Knicks as the Director of Player Personnel before eventually joining basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons.

Morehouse kicks off their football season in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio against the Virginia Union Panthers on Saturday, September 2 at 3 PM EST. The game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+