Aisha Cole-Hayes, also known as “Pinky,” the founder of the highly popular Atlanta restaurant Slutty Vegan, will be returning to Savannah State University this spring to give a commencement speech to the class of 2024. The news of her highly anticipated speech was announced by Savannah State and reported on by local affiliate WJCL.
During her book tour last fall, Cole visited the University to promote “I Hope You Fail,” her autobiographical novel detailing the challenges she faced in building a highly successful business. In a span of six years, Hayes became a thriving owner of 14 restaurants across Georgia, New York, Texas, and Alabama.
She said of her appearance, “I had the privilege of presenting my book at Savannah State. And personally shared with students how some of my most significant failures transformed into invaluable lessons and triumphs. I’m thrilled for the chance to address the Class of 2024 as they embark on their next life chapters…It is always an honor to speak to the next generation of leaders, and I am excited to be the commencement speaker for the Savannah State class of 2024 for that very reason they are some of our fiercest leaders of tomorrow.”
Cynthia Alexander, the Interim President of Savannah State University, invited Hayes due to the resonance her book's message found with students at Savannah State.
“I think her life story represents the path that many of our students have taken just to get to Savannah State. As these students navigate the path of life they will have successes and struggles, but just like Mrs. Cole Hayes, they need to know they can conquer and thrive in the midst of challenges.”
“Thriving in Change” will be the topic of Cole Hayes's speech. Cole Hayes commencement speech is scheduled for Friday, May 3rd at 9 a.m. in T.A. Wright Stadium.
Pinky Cole is an HBCU Success Story
Pinky Cole graduated from Clark Atlanta University in 2009. Prior to that, she held the position of Miss Clark Atlanta from Fall 2008 to Spring 2009. During her time at CAU, Pinky was known as a campus leader and an engaged student. She was not only Miss CAU but also became a member of the CAU chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
After re-entering Hollywood in 2018 as a producer and casting director, she embarked on a new venture in the restaurant industry with Slutty Vegan. Originating as a popular food truck in Atlanta, the business gained acclaim for its delectable vegan dishes and bold name. In January 2019, she expanded to her first physical location. Pinky, a vegan since 2007, launched the business to cater to fellow vegans, as reported by Bitter Southerner.
In 2022, Cole delivered a speech at her alma mater Clark Atlanta's graduation ceremony, generously presenting all Spring 2022 graduates with LLCs.