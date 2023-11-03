Sylvester Stallone's Sly documentary is a winner for Netflix as the Rocky actor faces his age, fame, and glory.

Sylvester Stallone is a legend. His career has seen him transform from boxing icons to a war vet out for carnage.

In his new Netflix documentary, Sly, Stallone faces the music. Nearing 80 years old, all he can really do is look back. Sure, he can still land acting roles if he wants, but the days of going guns blazing into a fight are long gone.

And that's okay! Even '80s rivals like Arnold Schwarzenegger — who contributes confessionals to Sly — know that the past is long gone. It's time to put aside the petty feuds and appreciate each other.

Sly isn't a bombshell documentary laced with wild truth bombs. It's a brisk 95-minute run through his greatest hits CD while he also takes time to reflect. For those who grew up with Rocky, Rambo, or even Judge Dredd, it's the perfect therapy session as Sylvester Stallone enters the twilight of his career.

Sly review

“Do I have regrets? Hell yeah I have regrets,” ponders Stallone at the beginning of Sly.

This comes from a man who has done it all. We all do our best to live regret-free, but you'll always ponder the one who got away, or the job you didn't take in the back of your mind.

For Stallone, you might be wondering: What could he possibly regret? He has created iconic characters that will live on in pop culture until the end of time, starred in box office smash hits, and was nominated for Oscars. Even if his (iconic) deep registered voice and puppy dog eyes weren't enough to ever win him an Oscar, many actors would kill for his career. (If it's any consolation, Rocky did win Best Picture.)

His house is full of memorabilia that remind Stallone of his career. It's much like Adonis Creed's house in Creed III in that way. (Though, we see the Rocky statue get packaged and leave his house — perhaps to go to Adele.) In a way, he's haunted by his own creations and surrounded by his creations that created his legend.

“Life is addition up until age 40”

Like Rocky, Sylvester Stallone has a knack for rousing quotes. At one point in Sly, the actor points out, “Life is addition up until age 40, and after that, it's subtraction.”

His days of being a leading man are over. He hardly appears in the fourth Expendables film, the franchise he created, for more than a few minutes.

But at this stage of his career, Stallone still has some to give. He doesn't owe anybody anything, but guys like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino — both of whom he looks up to — are still making the most of what they've got. De Niro still leads films, while Pacino lends his services to anything he can get his hands on, from The Irishman to Hunters.

From a young age, Stallone was a creative. (And thank god for it!) It's a bit of an eye-rolling segment, as most film documentaries tell the same tale, but the twist is his relationship with his father. Stallone's father wasn't very supportive of him. If anything, he was jealous of him. It wasn't until his very last moments that he came to peace with his son — something Stallone reflects upon in the doc.

What Stallone was able to do with that bitterness is amazing. It's reflected in his films — who knew that Mickey from the Rocky films was somewhat of a painting of Stallone's father? — and in his personal life as well.

Talking heads

Aside from Schwarzenegger, who returned the favor after Stallone appeared in his Netflix docuseries Arnold, there is a wide range of talent that speak about Stallone. Talia Shire, who played Stallone's love interest Adrian in the Rocky films, is a heartwarming surprise.

It's Schwarzenegger's appearance that means the most. Given their public feud, it's nice to see them get along in their elder years. And you can see the last lesson his father taught him, letting go of the grudges and bitterness, get applied when it comes to his feud with Schwarzenegger. They've worked together on the Expendables films, but Schwarzenegger gets very candid about Stallone.

Quentin Tarantino also adds to the conversation, and so does a New York Times film critic. Sly provides a voice from all of the perspectives in the industry: Actors, directors, and critics.

Should you stream Sly?

For fans of Sylvester Stallone, Sly is the ultimate documentary. It takes you through his filmography, from Rocky to Cop Land to The Expendables.

While there aren't any bombshells dropped about his time working on his iconic parts, it's a heartfelt tribute to a man who has given pop culture so much. However, watching as he sits and listens to old audition tapes and hearing about his upbringing brings a whole new meanings to films like Rocky.

Grade: B

Sly will be released on November 3 on Netflix.