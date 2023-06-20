Apparently Adele is a fan of Rocky. Sylvester Stallone told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview that the sale of his Beverly Hills home to the pop superstar could only take place under one condition — Adele insisted Stallone leave his Rocky statue behind for her.

In the Wall Street Journal piece, the interviewer asks Stallone, “I read that Adele is renovating the house she bought from you, but that she kept the Rocky statue that overlooks the pool. You didn’t want to take it with you?”

Stallone responded, “I did. But she said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.' She wanted the statue.” He also added, “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adele bought the mansion from Stallone last year for $58 million. It's located in an ultra-exclusive, celebrity-heavy, guard-gated community in the Beverly Park neighborhood of Beverly Hills. It's one of the largest homes in the development with 3.6 acres and beautiful panoramic views of the city.

Almost every part of the house other than the pool is being renovated. It's sure to be an architectural masterpiece when completed.

Adele proved herself a pretty tough cookie by going toe to toe with the former (cinematic) heavyweight champ over his own statue. Sylvester Stallone has got to respect that. Now Rocky just has to keep Uncle Paulie away from the estate so he doesn't cause a foreclosure due to his bad financial decision making (okay, maybe that's below the belt but so was the entire plot of Rocky V).