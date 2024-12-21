In the wake of SMU football's 38-10 blowout loss to Penn State at Beaver Stadium, Lane Kiffin took some time out of his Saturday to once again troll the College Football Playoff committee. It hasn't gone unnoticed that the famed coach Kiffin is more than displeased about how the CFP bracket was completed.

“Way to keep us on the edge of our seats Committee …. Riveting,” Kiffin said in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Kiffin, the head coach at Ole Miss (snubbed from the College Football Playoff bracket), hasn't been shy about his frustrations about the selection results earlier this month. The Rebels finished the regular season at 9-3, and No. 14 in the nation. While they essentially gave their CFP hopes away, getting upset by unranked Florida on November 23, it's becoming clear in fans' eyes that they could've heightened the entertainment over the 11-2 Mustangs.

Lane Kiffin lets CFP committee have it after SMU football blunder

SMU went into the cold, raucous playoff atmosphere at Happy Valley and looked severely overpowered by the Nittany Lions. Being a team whose inclusion in the bracket was among the most controversial didn't help matters. The Mustangs began the game with two cataclysmic first-quarter turnovers that went for PSU touchdowns; They just couldn't find the momentum.

Saturday wasn't Kiffin's first emotional outburst on social media. The 13-year head coach reacted to Notre Dame's 27-17 thumping of Indiana on Friday night in the first game of the CFP.

“Really exciting competitive game,” Kiffin said Friday night, tagging the College Football Playoff. “Great job!!”

As rough of a performance as it was to watch, at least Indiana gave it a quality effort and sparked a late comeback attempt with two fourth quarter touchdowns and an onside kick recovery.

But it was clear that the controversial selection of SMU would get a rise out of Kiffin when the country witnessed their performance against the higher-seeded Big Ten opponent.