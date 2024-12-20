The theme hovering above University Park's Beaver Stadium, and much of the opening round of the College Football Playoff, is legitimacy. Neither Penn State nor SMU earned a signature victory before being included in the inaugural 12-team bracket. The Nittany Lions are specifically in the pressure cooker, as they own possibly the clearest path to the semifinals. Mother Nature may also be on their side.

There are multiple players who can fill the X-factor role in Saturday's battle between the No. 6 and 11 seeds, but the biggest one of all could be the weather. It is expected to be below 30 degrees during the win-or-go-home game, and snow has already touched down on the Penn State grounds, via @PSUPoorman. SMU is venturing into unfamiliar territory, which will make an upset victory even tougher to attain.

The confidence of Nittany Lions fans is naturally increasing in light of the impending conditions. “Those Texas boys are not ready for this,” @coopcaufield posted. “This video gave me the chills,” @EthanZaretsky said. “Stay warm!!” It is unclear if there will be any white on the field by the time the action commences, but either way, Penn State should be well-suited for below-freezing temperatures.

Will Penn State use its physicality to vanquish SMU?

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are a two-headed monster in the backfield, with each rushing for at least 800 yards and six touchdowns this season. Head coach James Franklin will depend on them to wear down the Mustangs and keep time of possession firmly in the Nittany Lions' control. Quarterback Drew Allar will have to make plays on occasion, but the team will want to focus on its ground game in this particular matchup.

The Penn State football defense obviously has a big responsibility to handle as well, considering the mobility of SMU QB Kevin Jennings. How the home team contains him will likely determine the complexion of this Playoff showdown. But if all else fails, Franklin and company will trust the biting cold to disarm the ACC underdog.

The chips on the respective shoulders of these two scrutinized squads may become icicles by Saturday's noon kickoff time (ET).