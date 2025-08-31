Chicago Sky franchise star Angel Reese has been in the headlines since her days as an LSU Tiger and now that she's making history in the WNBA, the fastest player to 500 points and 500 rebounds is building her own empire over at Reebok. After recently making history once again and unveiling her debut signature sneaker, Reebok will continue releasing her previously worn Engine A “Moonstone” sneakers.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

During this season and throughout the conclusion of her last campaign, Angel Reese opted towards the Reebok Engine A as her go-to sneaker. Reebok also released a few iterations of her PE colorways to the public, but the releases didn't last very long given her eventual name-bearing model.

Not only does Angel Reese become the fourteenth player in WNBA history with their own signature sneaker, but she's already building a robust signature collection with Reebok under the direction of President Shaquille O'Neal.

Reebok Engine A “Moonstone”

FIRST LOOK: Reebok Engine A “Moonstone” 🌔

📆 September 5th

💰 $130 pic.twitter.com/EFYumaW4tR — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Reebok Engine A features a similar design to that of the Angel Reese 1, clearly drawing parallels and inspiration during the design process. The shoes are built with a sleek construction of rubberized materials and mesh underlying panels. The midsole is also a chunky, reinforced cushion with Reebok's latest responsive tech built in. Finally, this dual-tone color scheme features a simple white/black look for an all-around clean sneaker.

The Reebok Engine A “Moonstone” is set to release September 5, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes will drop on Reebok platforms and will be available in ample quantities, so be sure to secure your pair on release day!