Of all the iconic sneakers NBA GOAT Michael Jordan wore throughout his playing career with the Chicago Bulls, none stand out quite like the Air Jordan 11 and the continued hype surrounding the shoe since its original release in 1995. In celebrating the sneaker's 30th anniversary, Nike and Air Jordan are preparing to debut a new Jordan 11 collection, full of unexpected colorways and materials that flip the script on the classic silhouette.

Designed by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 11 may have been his greatest creation ever. Most known for the Concord, Bred, and Space Jam colorways, the shoes have stood the test of time in terms of popularity, rarity, and relevance in the sneaker landscape.

However, Jordan Brand is known for keeping things fresh and in celebrating the silhouette's 30-year anniversary, the sneaker giant is deciding to do things a little differently. Featuring community-specific designs from major Jordan Brand cities around the world, this is an official look at the Air Jordan 11 Retro Collection coming this 2025 holiday season.

Similar to the OG version released in 2013, the popular “Gamma” colorway, or Black/Gamma Blue/Varsity Maize, will return for the first time since it's original drop. The all-black sneaker features hits of Gamma Blue on the Jumpman logo, tongue accents, and dark icy blue outsole. The patent leather mudguard and nylon mesh are monochromatic for a very wearable and diverse look. This pair is set to release December 13 for an expected retail tag of $230.

WMNS Air Jordan 11 “Pearl”

This next Jordan 11 comes in the form of a women's-exclusive, marked by a regal, iridescent pearl hue throughout the classic patent leather mudguard on the shoe. The upper is done in premium Sail leather and features silver Jumpman and 23 accents throughout as the shoe is based in an opaque milky outsole. Finer details include thick, silk ribbon laces and a hanging pearl keychain to finish the look. This pair is set to drop November 11 in women's sizing.

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” arrives as the latest installment in the Rare Air series, made to feature premium materials and new takes on classic Jordan silhouettes. This very clean colorway features blue patent leather on the mudguard and red color-blocking on the Jumpman to add contrast. The outsole will be a retro translucent hue, while the eyelets will feature lettering to spell “JORDAN,” a nice touch not typically seen on the 11. This pair is expected to launch November 5 in North America for a $230 retail tag.

Kid's Air Jordan 11 “Inner Beast”

This will be the first-ever standalone Jordan 11 colorway exclusively for kids, marked by a mostly-black colorway with several unique textures throughout the shoe. The uppers are done in premium leather while the mudguard is done in a velvet camouflage. The cat-scratch graphic behind the green Jumpman signifies Jordan's “Black Cat” persona while the shoes are neutralized with a white midsole. Finally, the outsoles of these will be glow-in-the dark for the ultimate final touch. This pair is currently available in kid's sizing via Nike retailers for $190.

Air Jordan 11 “Mojave”

Arguably the most sought-after pair of the pack, the Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” pays homage to the intense sunsets and picturesque landscape of the Las Vegas' red rocks. Arriving in a completely unique Canyon Purple/Off Noir/Violet Dust/Medium Soft Pink color ensemble, this pair ditches all other materials for a rugged, aged nubuck that represents the sun-bleached textures of the region.

The shoe is accented with black laces, and black midsole, opaque black outsole, and metallic Jordan accents to symbolize the bright lights of the Vegas strip. This pair is set to launch in North America on November 22 for $250 via select partnering Nike locations.

Air Jordan 11 “H-Town”

The “H-Town” colorway pays clear homage to the city of Houston, Texas will this Canvas/Metallic Silver/Summit White/Football Blue color scheme. The shoe “channels Houston’s famous hustle by representing the trunk of a car: locals’ first boutique when they’re coming up, and the first flex when they get there.” The entire upper is done in soft tan suede for a luxurious feel, releasing November 22 alongside the “Mojave” pair for $250.

Air Jordan 11 “285”

Continuing with the location themes, this next pair pays homage to the city of Atlanta, Georgia for all its rich sneaker and basketball history. The pair is all-white with premium tumbled leather throughout the entire upper and mudguard. The Air Jordan Jumpman logo is embossed for a clean look and the multi-colored sockliner, representing Atlanta's vibrant art culture, shines through on the clean white canvas. This pair is also set to release November 22 for $250 at select Nike partners.

Air Jordan 11 “China”

Celebrating Jordan Brand's longstanding connection to China growing the game globally, the Air Jordan 11 “China” honors the country’s growing hoops scene. The shoe features a canvas and suede upper, decked with an embroidered and beaded pattern, pairing with a brown leather mudguard. This is certainly the most intricate Air Jordan 11 we've ever seen and should shape up to be a highly sought-after pair, releasing exclusively in China via Nike platforms on December 1.

Air Jordan 11 “Tokyo”

Last, but certainly not least, is this Light Bone/Phantom/Grey/Sail/Light Bone colorway paying homage to one of Jordan Brand's favorite cities in Tokyo, Japan. The look connects vintage and modern Japanese themes with embroidery, a leather mudguard, and suede features throughout the upper. The translucent outsole also features a map that nods to Michael Jordan's championship path. This pair will release exclusively in Japan sometime during the Spring 2026 season.