As is the case with every October, Nike and Jordan Brand are beginning to release their Halloween-themed sneakers for the end of the month. Over the years, marquee Nike athletes have chosen various themes for their signature sneakers to coincide with the holiday festivities. With the 2025-26 NBA season officially beginning October 21, this Nike Basketball Halloween Collection arrives just in time for everyone's favorite superstar to get spooky with their footwear.

The Nike Halloween collection will feature signature models from the brand's biggest talents like Sun's Devin Booker, Rockets' Kevin Durant, and Grizzlies' Ja Morant. The collection even dives into the new Nike A'One from Aces' A'ja Wilson and touches an old classic with new twists in the Nike Air Force 1. The collection pack is expected to arrive October 21, 2025 just in time for the start of the NBA season.

A first look at the Nike Book 1 “Halloween”, the scorpion print is tough 🦂 📸: (IG) dbookone pic.twitter.com/TK2FqSouXU — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 5, 2025



The first pair arrives from Phoenix Suns' All-Star Devin Booker and his popular debut Nike Book 1. The Nike Book 1 debuted in late-2023, but has been the preferred option of Devin Booker and other NBA stars over the last 2 years. This “Halloween” colorway arrives in all-black patent leather with scorpions imprinted all over the shoes. The laces and Nike Swoosh are done in white to offset the look, making for one of the more subtle sneakers inside this pack. The Nike Book 1 will retail for $145.



The Nike Ja 3 arrives as Grizzlies' Ja Morant's third signature model, a stern departure from the previous two silhouettes with the implementation of an updated upper pattern, spelling out “JA” on the lateral part of the sneaker. This particular “Zombie” colorway arrives in Light Lemon Twist/Hemp/Bright Crimson/Black for a slime-green take on Halloween.

The upper alternates shades of green and is accompanied by a black/red downward facing Nike Swoosh to form a “J.” The shoe is based in a ZoomX outsole and feature brown laces to add to the zombie theme. This shoe releases October 21st for a standard retail tag of $140.

Nike KD 18 “Slim Reaper” 💀

Releasing October 2025 pic.twitter.com/LYewM56rj4 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 18, 2025



The newest Nike KD 18 from Kevin Durant arrives just prior to the upcoming release of the Nike KD 19, which is expected to land sometime in the new year. This “Slim Reaper” colorway revisits a common theme from the Nike KD line, playing on Kevin Durant's “Slim Reaper” alter ego.

The KD 18, lightly inspired by the Nike Air Terra Humara, arrives in sleek all-black look complete with a glow-in-the-dark opaque outsole. The highlight feature here is the skeleton hand reaching out through the panels of the upper, playing into the theme and adding a nice touch to the look. The “Slim Reaper” colorway drops October 21 for $155.



The next release comes in the form of the Nike A'One, Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson's debut signature sneaker. Wilson made history by becoming the 14th player in WNBA history with their own name-bearing signature model. In terms of the Nike Halloween collection, this may be the best sneaker yet, diverting from the all-black theme of the other models and opting towards a brighter candy corn concept.

The “Candy Corn” colorway features White/Safety Orange-Chrome Yellow in a gradient pattern much like the classic treat. The Nike Swoosh is done is metallic orange leather. The shoe is finished with a metallic A'One logo and will be available in full family sizing for $115 on October 22, 2025 via Nike platforms.

Nike Giannis Freak 7 “Shapeshift” Howls Into Nike’s 2025 Halloween Lineup 🐺 RELEASE DETAILS: https://t.co/Nmkgmg4YjV pic.twitter.com/GY6sOBbzkh — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) October 8, 2025



The Nike Giannis Freak 6 arrives in arguably the wildest Halloween colorway we've seen in quite some time, sporting a Wolf Grey-Smoke Grey-Digital Pink-Metallic Silver colorway. The shoe derives its theme from werewolves and Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to change forms when he steps onto the court.

The highlight feature of the sneakers is the werewolf fur along the tongue peeking through the neon green laces. This pair is set to release October 21 along with the rest of the pack for a standard retail tag of $125. The shoe will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, so don't sleep on your chance to own a pair.