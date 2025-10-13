LeBron James is entering his 23rd season in the NBA, making unprecedented history for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to add another championship to their historic franchise. Known as “The Chosen One” and the eventual “King” of the NBA, the league is set to look much different with LeBron James as its poster child. Nevertheless, James will continue his run at the top, marking season No. 23 with this latest “Chosen” Nike LeBron 23 release.

Ahead of a historic 23rd season in the league, LeBron James teased his latest signature sneakers during offseason workouts. After a number of initial leaks, Nike and James officially unveiled the 23rd sneaker in his signature line, the longest-running signature sneaker series aside from Michael Jordan.

With the season fast approaching, LeBron James is expected to miss three to four weeks with a sciatica injury, keeping him out for the start of the new campaign. However, the Nike LeBron 23 will arrive right on time in the newest “Chosen” colorway for year 23.

Nike LeBron 23 “Chosen”

Rocking dual-tones on each shoe in metallic goal and metallic purple, the colorway is inspired by LeBron James and his son Bronny James making history as the first father-son duo to share the floor for the same team. The LeBron 23 features a new support system in the shape of a crown, modeled after the classic “LJ” crown logo. The top half of the shoe features black embossed nubuck suede, feeding into the smooth leather of the tongue.

Finer details include LeBron's signature in gold across the top of the tongue, along with the icy blue outsoles the shoes are based in. The medial side of each shoe will feature a stitched gold crown and the treading along the icy outsole is done in the shape of a “23.” On the purple pair, we see “1 WHO CHOSE” stitched on a patch while the gold pair features a “CHOSEN 1” stitched patch. Finally, the shoes will come in special metallic gold packaging in the shape of a crown.

The Nike LeBron 23 “Chosen” will release October 23, 2025 for a retail tag of $210. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS and select Nike platforms, likely available at Nike Basketball retailers in the coming weeks. The shoes will also come in full family sizing, so don't sleep on your chance to grab the newest in LeBron's historic signature line!