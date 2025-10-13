As Nike's Kobe Bryant signature sneaker line remains their most popular subset among fans, hoopers, and NBA players, the folks over in Beaverton, Oregon will continue to bring back some of the Mamba's most classic silhouettes. The Nike Kobe 3 is a sneaker that isn't mentioned nearly enough when discussing Bryant's best sneakers, but certainly deserves some praise as a one-of-a-kind. Come Fall 2026, we'll see the nostalgic “Orca” colorway make its first return.

The Nike Kobe 3 was first released in 2008, notably worn by Bryant during his 07-08 MVP season. The shoes were created by designer Eric Avar, who's responsible for classics like the Nike Foamposite and Nike Huarache. Avar eventually went on to direct most of Bryant's sneakers later on.

This upcoming Kobe 3 colorway, titled “Orca” after its mostly black color scheme, was originally released in 2007. The shoes will make their first-ever retro return in 2026, a relief fans fans as original pairs are currently fetching upwards of $1,000 on the aftermarket.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Orca”

The “Orca” colorway is characterized by Black/White-Anthracite-Varsity Maize for an extremely straightforward concept. While the shoe comes in a simple, all-black look, it allows the design of the sneaker to shine for what it really is. The webbed rubber upper was certainly revolutionary when these came out in 2007, breaking barriers in both comfort, design, and functionality. The shoes are based in a Zoom outsole and were one of the last Nike Kobe sneakers to feature a high-top cut.

The Nike Swoosh along the back heel is done in white, much like the white spots on an orca whale. The shoe features a yellow Mamba logo on the tongue and are complete with a carbon fiber plate near the midfoot, finishing the look for what has always been on of Kobe's more elusive sneakers to acquire.

While there's no official release date announced by Nike, reliable sources are pointing towards a timeframe sometime during the fall season of 2026. Similar to the previous Nike Kobe 3 “Halo” release, we should see an online drop via Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms. The shoe will retail for $150 and has been garnering hype for almost 20 years leading up to their return, so don't sleep on the first chance to own these at retail once again!