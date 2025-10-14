Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts is not only the face of the reigning Super Bowl champion franchise, but he's also the face of Jordan Brand when it comes to the gridiron. Constantly wearing classic Air Jordan sneaker cleats during his games, the brand has been making a big splash in sports outside of just basketball. Recently, Hurts attended Nike's newest World of Flight grand opening in Philadelphia.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jordan Brand's World of Flight flagship stores are an enhanced, exclusive experience for consumers with the latest in Jordan's basketball tech and retro collections. The store in Philadelphia, PA became the first location in the United States, joining Milan (IT), Tokyo (JP), Seoul (KR), Beijing (CN), and Mexico City (MX) as the only other retail locations.

With the grand opening right in the center of Philadelphia's Historic District, it was only right that Jalen Hurts made an appearance to the event. However, it was also coincidental that Hurts was able to represent Houston, Texas, his hometown, with the newest Air Jordan 11 colorway.

Jalen Hurts attends Philadelphia x Nike World of Flight opening

Houston’s own Jalen Hurts debuted the upcoming “H-Town” Air Jordan 11 during the grand opening of the World of Flight store in Philadelphia 🔥🤘 https://t.co/Ofmtu5J7iK pic.twitter.com/dISivvOJYn — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

Jordan Brand's World Of Flight Philadelphia opens on October 10th. Expect restocks… Full details >> https://t.co/j7KMh9FUBN pic.twitter.com/tsqDoFDI0S — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 10, 2025



At the event, Hurts was spotted wearing the unreleased Air Jordan 11 “H-Town,” which perfectly matched what he was wearing to the grand opening. The colorway is part of the upcoming Air Jordan 11 Collection releasing for the sneaker's 30-year anniversary.

Per Jordan Brand, “the [colorway] channels Houston’s famous hustle by representing the trunk of a car: locals’ first boutique when they’re coming up, and the first flex when they get there. Nuanced and intentional details include a silk suede upper and a chrome Jumpman logo.” The sneaker is set to launch November 22, 2025 via Nike SNKRS and select Nike platforms.

As far as Jalen Hurts is concerned, however, his on-field Air Jordan sneakers will have to feature some sort of green Eagles' elements to avoid fines like he did last season. Worry not, as Hurts has the entire Nike design team at his disposal for all the sneaker-turned-cleats he can think of – we'll see what he conjures up next when the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 7.