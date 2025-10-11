Nike has been at the forefront of basketball footwear and technology for over 50 years and even into 2026, the sneaker giant continues to reinvent the game while outfitting the most elite athletes on the planet. Ushering in their newest era of basketball tech, Nike is set to debut their most advanced basketball silhouette to-date, the Nike GT Future.

The GT Future was first debuted by Nike NIL athlete AJ Dybantsa of BYU and rapper Wale during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. In addition to Wale consistently teasing new pairs on social media, the shoes have been featured in a number of Nike-sponsored tournaments and camps throughout the offseason. Keep an eye out for these on NBA courts during the upcoming 2025-26 season.

After a number of looks in various colorways, official images have surfaced of this previously seen “Fire” colorway, unmistakably orange and unique given the futuristic shape of the sneaker. The pair will release later this October 2025 along with a number of other debut ensembles.

Nike GT Future “Fire”

The “Fire” colorway is characterized by a Bright Ceramic/Campfire Orange/Black color combination across the hyper-futuristic silhouette. The shoe features Nike's most advanced cushion technology with a Cushlon 3.0 midsole, combined with a forefoot Air Zoom unit and a full Zoom Strobel along the midfoot. This is all done to ensure maximum energy return and bounce for the wearer.

Per Nike designer Jason Petrie, “The GT Future is a new, radical, Nike-only expression of innovation, materials and form – built for the next generation. The shoe is designed to evoke emotion and promote performance with incredible bounce, a great ride and a super clean look, ushing in a new era of possibility for today's young hoppers.”

Aside from all the performance capabilities, the shoe is certainly a new take on traditional basketball sneakers and should turn some heads around the NBA and NCAA levels this season.

The “Fire” GT Future, along with several other debut colorways, are expected to land October 25, 2025 and all throughout the end-of-year holiday season. The shoes retail for $200 and will release via Nike platforms on their respective drop dates. Keep up with our Sneakers news for more info on upcoming releases feature the Nike GT Future