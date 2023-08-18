David Hand, son of the 1937 Snow White director (also named David Hand), has spoken out about Disney's upcoming live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Hand, 91, said, “It's a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt [Disney] would also very much disagree with it.”

He continued by saying “I disagree with this whole new concept,” going so far as to call it a “disgrace” that Disney is “trying to do something new with something tat was such a great success earlier.” He also called their thoughts “so radical now.”

“They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters… they're making up new woke things and I'm just not into any of that. I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films… There's no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did… I think Walk and he would be turning in their graves,” he concluded.

Star of the Snow White remake, Rachel Zegler, has often spoke about wanting to update the film in this remake. Over the past few years, Zegler has consistently called out the 1937 Snow White film dated. She told Vanity Fair that the live-action remake “needed” to be politically correct.

Disney's Snow White remake stars Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Barbie helmer Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script with Erin Cressida Wilson, and Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb will direct it.

Snow White is currently scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024.