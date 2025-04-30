The first leg of the Champions League semifinal between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan on Wednesday in Catalonia was an absolute thriller, finishing in a 3-3 deadlock as the two sides head to the San Siro for the reverse fixture with nothing separating them.

However, despite how exciting this fixture was, several injuries occurred. Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, who had bagged a goal in five consecutive UCL appearances, pulled up with a leg injury in the opening 45 minutes and finished the half before coming off at the break. Iran international Mehdi Taremi replaced the Argentine up top.

As for Barcelona, they lost right-back Jules Kounde to injury as well, as he departed in the first half. Kounde scored the winner last weekend in the Copa del Rey final against rivals Real Madrid. Both injuries for Inter and Barca are something to keep an eye on ahead of the second leg in Milan next Tuesday.

The Nerrazzuri took an early 2-0 lead through a pair of beautiful goals from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Demfries, but the La Liga league leaders quickly stormed back. Spanish phenom Lamine Yamal scored a stunner of his own, and then Ferran Torres equalized just seven minutes before the halftime whistle.

Dumfries added a second early in the second period, but a Yan Sommer own goal allowed Barcelona to tie things up for good. The Serie A standouts appeared to possibly win it in the 75th minute, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal was deemed offside by VAR.

Yamal also appeared to be battling a muscular injury prior to kick-off. However, the youngster played through the ailment and, by no surprise, proved his worth.

The second leg should be another thriller, with Barcelona and Inter battling it out for a spot in the final in Munich, where one of them will face the winner of Arsenal vs PSG. The French giants have a 1-0 advantage heading into the return tie next Wednesday.