Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos, 52, reportedly underwent emergency heart surgery in Brazil. Arguably one of the finest defenders in the sport's history, Carlos was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo after doctors discovered a cardiac issue during an examination for a blood clot in his leg.

As per the Spanish-language media outlet, AS (quotes and info translated), an MRI scan of Carlos revealed a heart malfunction, and he was immediately moved to be admitted for an operation to insert a catheter following the concerning diagnosis. It was further reported that the procedure, which should have been 40 minutes, stretched to nearly three hours due to a complication. The Real Madrid ambassador has since then been stabilized and is out of danger; however, he will still be under close medical observation for the next 48 hours.

AS also later contacted Carlos and his entourage for an update, when they claimed that the soccer icon was “fine.”

The Brazilian soccer legend won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with his country. Professionally, he also owns three UEFA Champions League trophies from his time with Real Madrid (1998, 2000, and 2002) and four La Liga titles (1996–97, 2000–01, 2002–03, and 2006–07).

Carlos was also part of the Galacticos era at Real Madrid alongside Zinedine Zidane, Raúl, David Beckham, and many others. He retired from the Brazil National Team in 2006 but continued playing professionally in Turkey, Brazil, Russia, and India until 2016. During his post-Real Madrid career around the globe, he was often a player and a coach or manager of the teams he suited up for.