YouTube sensation MrBeast has now set his target on a collaboration with Lionel Messi after a successful project with Cristiano Ronaldo. Last year, in 2024, MrBeast flew down to Saudi Arabia for a project with Ronaldo. Both stars appeared on each other's videos, which soon went viral and earned millions of views. Now, a year later, the YouTuber has teased his plans of collaborating with Inter Miami captain, Lionel Messi.

In a recent interview with Dexerto, MrBeast teased collaborating with Lionel Messi, sending the world into a frenzy. In a small snippet uploaded on social media by Dexerto, MrBeast could be heard reflecting on his successful project with Ronaldo, before hinting at an upcoming one with Messi. Although no major details or confirmations were shared.

Answering the question, ‘dream person to feature in a MrBeast video?', the YouTuber said,

“We might have some stuff cooking up, but you know, obviously, people loved the [Cristiano] Ronaldo video. So, it'd be nice to do something with [Lionel] Messi, but you know, we'll see.”

MrBeast’s football collabs have always been a talking point. His previous videos featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have received significant acclaim, and they are among the most-viewed content on his channel. Recently, MrBeast teamed up with Mercedes F1 driver George Russell for a reaction-time challenge, where, to everyone's shock, MrBeast beat Russell in the challenge.

In the past, MrBeast has also collaborated with NFL legend Tom Brady, with whom his video went extremely viral. The video pitted regular athletes against the world's greatest. In the video, MrBeast also promised to give substantial payouts to any of the regular contestants who could defeat their gifted counterparts.