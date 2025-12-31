Current AC Milan star and former Real Madrid captain Luka Modrić recently named the coach who once made soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo cry. In a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, Modrić opened up about several of his past coaches, including his time at Madrid under José Mourinho.

Reflecting on his spell under Mourinho, Modrić shared that the Portuguese coach once made Cristiano Ronaldo cry with his comments (quotes translated from Italian).

“[José'] Mourinho. I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn't chase the opposing full-back.”

“Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he's honest,” Modrić continued. “He treated Sergio Ramos and the new arrival the same way: if he had to tell you something, he'd tell you.”

Modrić was a part of Real Madrid from 2012 to 2025 and joined the Spanish giants under the leadership of Mourinho, who himself stayed at the club from 2010 to 2013.

Luka Modrić heaps praise on José Mourinho

Speaking further in his interview with Corriere della Sera, Modrić revealed that it was Mourinho's vision that wanted him (quotes translated from Italian) as a part of “Los Blancos.”

“Special. As a coach and as a person. He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived. I'm sorry I only had him for one season.”

Just three appearances short of 600 club appearances, Modrić parted ways with Madrid in 2025 as a free transfer and joined hands with Italian giants, AC Milan.