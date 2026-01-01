For several months now, soccer legend David Beckham's iconic family has been facing internal rifts. Earlier last month, things took a turn when their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, decided to block his family on social media. There was then more drama when the Manchester United legend recently uploaded a carousel of family photos and reflected on his 2025 heading into 2026.

“I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner, I'm so grateful to my incredible wife, my amazing children, my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all,” Beckham wrote.

“Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember 2025 [red heart emoji] [Victoria Beckham] I love you & our kids [red heart emoji]”

The album of images soon caught people's eyes as they spotted Brooklyn Beckham missing from it, pointing it out in the comments. The English soccer veteran soon made up for it and sent a subtle message to his son by sharing a black-and-white portrait on his Instagram Stories.

“I love you all so much,” David Beckham captioned the shot.

Although it is unclear if that prompted David Beckham to share the photo with his eldest son. Victoria Beckham was also quick to follow and reshare Beckham's specific story with Brooklyn on her Instagram, despite there being several other pictures with their children.

More details on David Beckham's family rift and his son Brooklyn Beckham

It has been alleged that disagreements within the family predate the 2022 wedding of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz. Nicola was originally scheduled to wear a Victoria Beckham design, but she ultimately opted for Valentino. Reports soon emerged that the Posh Spice Girl wasn't happy with the decision, leading to hurt feelings on both sides.

It is also believed that at the wedding, Victoria was called “the most beautiful woman in the room,” per People. This left the newlyweds upset. Brooklyn also recently skipped his father's 50th birthday celebrations, leading to more speculation about the rift.