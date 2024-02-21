Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has given fans a sneak peek at his new Adidas boots in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 MLS season, reported by GOAL. Adidas has introduced a fresh line of boots titled ‘X Crazyfast Messi Spark Gen10s,' paying homage to Messi and the triumphant Argentina squad that clinched the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The boot's design incorporates a vibrant blend of blue, white, and gold, a nod to the distinctive colors of La Albiceleste.

As the 36-year-old gears up for the commencement of the 2024 MLS season, he took to Instagram to showcase his latest footwear. Messi expressed his positive feelings about the boots, stating, “Something that always gives me good vibes… kicking off the new season with my new boots. Let's go @adidasfootball.”

During Inter Miami's pre-season tour in Asia, Messi encountered injury concerns, sparking doubts about his availability for the MLS season opener. However, manager Gerardo Martino has since confirmed that the Argentine maestro has fully recovered and is ready to make his mark.

The Herons are poised to launch their 2024 MLS campaign on a high note, with Lionel Messi leading the charge. The season opener is scheduled against Real Salt Lake at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami on Thursday. As Messi laces up his new Adidas boots, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the football virtuoso weave his magic on the pitch, adding another chapter to his illustrious career in the Major League Soccer arena. Stay tuned for the electrifying kickoff!