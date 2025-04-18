Angel City FC appointed Alexander Straus as its new head coach, the club announced this week, signaling a renewed push toward its goal of becoming an NWSL title contender.

Straus, who currently manages Bayern Munich's women’s team, will officially join Angel City on June 1 after concluding the Frauen-Bundesliga season in Germany. Under his leadership, Bayern is on track to win its third straight league title and has twice reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals during his tenure.

“He has consistently demonstrated an ability to unite teams under a shared purpose, inspire players to grow and perform at their peak and deliver results consistently,” Angel City sporting director Mark Parsons said in a statement, via Jeff Kassouf of ESPN. “I’m truly confident Alex's experience, commitment to team culture, and tactical intelligence will strengthen our foundation as we aim to bring championships to Los Angeles.”

Parsons, who was hired in January, led an extensive global search alongside technical director Mark Wilson and assistant general manager Matt Wade. Their search began with a 12-person longlist that spanned six leagues and nine nationalities, evenly split between male and female candidates. Two current NWSL coaches were considered early on but Angel City was denied permission to interview them.

Straus stood out not just for his on-field success, but also for his alignment with the club’s internal motto of “relentless, ruthless, resilient,” which Parsons said is literally written on the walls of the team’s weight room.

“Alex fits this profile at every measure,” Parsons said in a statement.

Angel City had been the only NWSL club without a full-time head coach to start the 2025 season. Interim coach Sam Laity will remain on staff as an assistant. Despite the vacancy, the team has started the season unbeaten through four matches.

Straus now takes over a high-profile club that has struggled for consistency since entering the league in 2022. Angel City has made the playoffs only once and finished 12th last season after a historic points deduction for salary-cap violations. With Straus at the helm, the team hopes to reset its trajectory.