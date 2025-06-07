With expansion rapidly approaching once again, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has once again adjusted rules to prepare for it. After the league's CBA changed in the recent past, the league announced on Thursday that expansion teams Boston Legacy FC and Denver NWSL will be able to begin building their rosters for their debut in 2026 due to new rule changes.

“The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) today announced roster-building assets for use by incoming expansion teams Boston Legacy FC and Denver NWSL ahead of their inaugural NWSL campaigns kicking off in 2026,” the NWSL announced at the beginning of the press release. “As part of a broader update to player movement structures, the league also introduced intra-league loans, a new mechanism allowing NWSL players to be loaned to other teams within the league with player consent, effective immediately.”

The league's rapid expansion over the last few seasons has been one that has been closely monitored by the rest of the soccer world. As the NWSL seeks to make itself a desirable destination for women across the world to play professional soccer, these league changes have helped the league gain such a status. Will this latest change work to the benefit of Boston and Denver before they join the NWSL for good next year? Or will it help some of the leagues' other members even more?

Latest CBA changes cause expansion NWSL teams to find talent in other ways

As the NWSL continues to adjust its rules to accommodate the rapid expansion it has undergone, there have been changes that make it closer to leagues around the world versus other American sports leagues. Getting rid of both the collegiate player and expansion drafts have allowed players to sign with any club they'd like, a decision discussed by the Athletic's Jeff Rueter.

“The rule change is the latest in a series of alterations to the league’s rules that increase flexibility for players in their careers, offer clubs a greater number of ways to retool their squads and put the league in line with soccer leagues around the world,” wrote Rueter in the Athletic Thursday. “This past offseason was the league’s first without a college draft, and every player is eligible for free agency.”

This differs from when clubs such as San Diego Wave joined the league, as they were able to select star defender Naomi Girma with their first ever NWSL Draft selection. The expansion draft also allowed previous new entries to build their rosters much like new teams in other leagues, yet that is a luxury that Boston and Denver now do not have. Will this cause their entry to be tougher, or allow them to soar to greater heights once 2026 comes around?