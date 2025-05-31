With the 2024-25 season drawing to a close worldwide, the focus has now turned to the summer transfer window. Numerous top clubs around the world, such as Napoli, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are looking to reload heading into next season. Real Madrid, one of the world's biggest clubs, has recently brought aboard a new head coach in Xabi Alonso. As he works to remake the squad into his image, his first official addition is now complete. Former Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will join the club early after they agreed to a €10m fee, according to David Ornstein and other writers at the Athletic.

“Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold early — enabling the right-back to be available for their entire Club World Cup campaign,” wrote Ornstein and others at the Athletic on Friday. “The Spanish club will pay €10million (£8.4m; $11.4m) in a single payment for Alexander-Arnold, with the deal worth even more to Liverpool as they will no longer cover the remaining salary and bonuses he is owed.”

The man also known as “TAA” is just entering the prime of his career, as the 26-year-old is fresh off his second Premier League title. He's also won a Champions League during his time at Anfield, cementing himself as one of the best right backs in the world. Now, he will call Madrid home for the next stage of his career. How will Alexander-Arnold fit in at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu over the next six years?

Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso look to start new era strong

Alonso returns to Real after a spell managing Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. His predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti, recently wrapped up his second tenure managing the squad and is now in charge of the Brazilian national team. Alonso's deal with Madrid was reportedly in the works for a while, much like the team's acquisition of Alexander-Arnold. Now, the duo will help one of soccer's biggest clubs into a new era.

"TAA" isn't the only addition the team has made, as they've also brought on board highly regarded center back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. The 23-year-old is another long-term add like Alexander-Arnold. Alonso is likely not done with additions either, as more depth is needed in a few areas. Will the squad be at full strength by the time the first-ever Club World Cup commences later this summer? Or will Alonso have to work with what he has on hand currently? The fans of Real, and the soccer world, are keeping their eyes on what could be a sleeping giant in Spain.

 

 