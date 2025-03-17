USMNT star winger Christian Pulisic wants to stick with AC Milan for the long term.

Pulisic is currently in negotiations with the Serie A club for a new contract, sources told ESPN's Tom Hamilton.

“The 26-year-old has found a home at San Siro after spending three seasons with Borussia Dortmund (2016-2019) and then four with Chelsea (2019-2023),” Hamilton wrote.

“Pulisic joined the Italian club on a four-year deal in July 2023 but is keen to commit himself to a longer stay at Milan, where he has become a key member of the squad.”

AC Milan has struggled to maintain elite form in their current campaign, sitting at eighth place in the Serie A standings. Despite that, Pulisic has been open about his willingness to stay with the club.

“This club gives me so much confidence and it's a pleasure to be here every day. I want to stay here. We want to end up in the top four. It's difficult to isolate from the rumors about a new manager. We hear these things, it's not easy to play with these voices. But the important thing is to take every day as the right training,” Pulisic said to DAZN.

What lies ahead for Christian Pulisic, USMNT

It is a big update for Christian Pulisic, wanting to stay with AC Milan while he plays one of the most popular clubs in the world, especially in Italy.

As for his time with the USMNT, Pulisic will be busy as he headlines the squad in the two games they have this month. They are in the final four of the Concacaf Nations League Finals, having advanced to the round after topping their group.

In the semifinals, they will face Panama on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Whether they win or lose, they will next play Canada or Mexico for third place or the Nations League title on March 23. Both matches will take place at Inglewood, Calif.