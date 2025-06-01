The USWNT began their first of five matches for the summer, kicking it off with a convincing 3-0 win over China on Saturday.

Catarino Macario got things started for the U.S. with a goal in the 28th minute. Michelle Cooper provided a low cross towards Alyssa Thompson who didn't score the goal, but Macario was there to finish the second-chance opportunity with a tap-in. Sam Coffey followed up with another goal in the 35th minute. She delivered an excellent strike after getting a nice pass from Thompson.

Lindsey Heaps provided the third and final goal in the 54th minute. She scored a header off another cross from Cooper, proving China to be no match for the Americans.

The U.S. dominated possession of the ball from start to finish. They controlled the ball 70.1% of the time, creating 18 shot attempts that saw seven be on target. As for China, they only had the ball 29.9% of the time as they only created four total shots with two being on goal.

What's next for USWNT

It was a convincing win for the USWNT as they begin their summer in solid form.

Article Continues Below

The U.S. had three wins and two losses throughout February and April. They beat Colombia 2-0, Australia 2-1 and Brazil 2-0. However, they sustained 2-1 defeats to Japan and Brazil.

The USWNT look to return to the elite form they had in 2024, especially with how they played in the Paris Olympics. They won all six matches throughout the tournament, outscoring opponents 12-2. All of their opponents put up strong fights in the knockout stage but couldn't find goals as they all lost 1-0.

The U.S. is preparing themselves for serious matches that will take place in 2026. Those would be the qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA World Cup taking place in Brazil. The last edition of the tournament, which Australia and New Zealand hosted in 2023, saw the national team suffer a heartbreaking exit. They entered the tournament looking to three-peat after winning in 2015 and 2019 but lost in a penalty shootout to Sweden in the Round of 16.

Their victory against China is only a friendly match, but it helps gauge the U.S. on where their strengths and weaknesses are at. These games will prove to be crucial as they look to pose themselves as heavy contenders for the World Cup once again.

The USWNT will prepare for the second match, hosting Jamaica at St. Louis, MO, on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.