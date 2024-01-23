Sofia Coppola shares Apple's disappointing move on her would've-been TV series including Florence Pugh.

Sofia Coppola is not holding back against Apple TV+

Per Variety, the acclaimed director reveals details about her shelved project with Apple TV+, an adaptation of Edith Wharton's “The Custom of the Country.” Coppola disclosed that the series, initially set to star Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, faced an unexpected funding setback leading to its cancellation.

Now, Sofia Coppola's collaboration with Apple TV+ came up as early as May 2020. But by the end of 2021, the project ended abruptly. The ‘Priscilla' director expressed her disappointment.”They pulled our funding. It’s a real drag. I thought they had endless resources.” She initially envisioned a five-episode TV-series starring Florence Pugh, akin to her film “Marie Antoinette.”

But faced resistance from Apple executives who, according to Coppola, didn't fully grasp the character of Undine Spragg.

In her previous comments, Sofia Coppola highlighted the reluctance of Apple execs to invest in the project due to their discomfort with an “unlikable” female lead. Reflecting on the industry dynamics, she noted, “The people in charge of giving money are usually straight men, still.” Despite her established status, Coppola expressed concern for emerging female filmmakers, emphasizing the ongoing challenges in securing financing.

While disappointed with the shelving of Custom, Coppola acknowledged Apple's continued engagement with Wharton's work. Notably with the TV series adaptation of the author's unfinished novel The Buccaneers. Although the initial partnership with Custom faltered, Coppola redirected her efforts towards the film Priscilla. The film received critical acclaim and performed well at the box office following its fall release.