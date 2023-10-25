Francis Ford Coppola recently recut The Godfather Part III, calling it The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. His daughter, Sofia Coppola, who stars in it, won't do that with any of her films.

Like father, not like daughter

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Sofia Coppola revealed that she won't be like her father and recut her films. “My dad loves to recut his movies, and he's always saying, ‘You can do that!' I don't have any desire to,” she revealed. “I feel like they are what they are, even with their baby fat and awkwardness, that's what I was thinking about at that time.”

Her father is also a lot older. Francis Ford Coppola is 84-years-old. Yes, he just filmed a feature film, Megalopolis, but he's slowed down his pace in recent decades. Prior to Megalopolis, Coppola hadn't directed a film since 2011's Twixt. In the 70s and 80s, he was churning out films.

Plus, his incentive to recut The Godfather Part III was the lukewarm response it received. While the first two films were critically-acclaimed, the third was not. It holds a 66% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a far cry from the 97% and 96% scores of the first two. However, the recut was significantly more well-received — boasting an 86%.

Sofia Coppola has grown a lot since The Godfather Part III. While she doesn't act these days, she has directed classics. Some credits include The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, and On the Rocks. Her next film, Priscilla, debuts in theaters next week. The film is an adaptation of Priscilla Presley's memoir, Elvis and Me, and stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.