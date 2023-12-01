Sofia Vergara plays notorious '80s Miami Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco in Netflix's Griselda, premiering on Jan. 25, 2024.

Netflix recently released the trailer for Griselda. Sofia Vergara plays the Colombian Griselda Blanco, also known as the Cocaine Godmother, a departure from her role as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family.

The six-episode miniseries was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda and Carlo Bernard, Deadline reported.

Vergara is joined by co-stars Alberto Guerra (Dario Sepúlveda, Griselda's husband), Christian Tappan (Arturo Mesa), Martín Rodríguez (Rivi Ayala, hitman for Griselda), Juliana Aidén Martinez (June Hawkins, Miami PD), Vanessa Ferlito (Carmen Gutiérrez).

The miniseries also adds guest stars such as Fredy Yate (Chucho Castro), Paulina Dávila (Isabel), José Zúñiga (Amilcar), Camilo Jiménez Varón (Rafa Salazar), Julieth Restrepo (Marta Ochoa), Gabriel Sloyer (Raul Diaz), Diego Trujillo (German Panesso) and Alberto Amann (Alberto Bravo).

Urban Latino superstar Karol G, credited in the show as Carolina Giraldo, plays Griselda's friend Carla.

Griselda Blanco was a prominent fixture in the Miami cocaine trade from the 1970s through the early 2000s. She was heavily involved in the Miami Drug War or the Cocaine Cowboy Wars in the late '70s to the early '80s. She was also rumored to have been part of the powerful Medellín Cartel led by Pablo Escobar.

This cocaine distribution network spanned the US and earned $80 million a month, according to Maxim. To combat this, the Miami-Dade Police Department and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) formed an anti-drug operation called CENTAC 26.

Blanco was reportedly credit to have brought the motorcycle drive-by assassination style from Colombia to the US. She was killed in Medellín, Colombia in Sept. 3, 2012, by a gunman on a motorcyle.

Griselda premieres on Netflix on Jan. 25, 2024.