Actress Sofia Vergara posted on social media a reunion that featured her Modern Family castmates in iconic photos.

She posted a photo of the event on social media on Wednesday night, with the caption, “First Modern Family reunion!!!!!” that included heart emojis, according to PEOPLE.

As of this writing, the photo on Instagram has 1,044,920 likes.

Sofia Vergara posts photos of Modern Family reunion

The photos include Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, and some others. Actor Ty Burrell couldn't make it, so they posed with a portrait of him.

In another caption, Vergara wrote, “So lucky to have worked with these people for 11 years.” She added, “I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily.”

One of the photos features Vergara posing with Jesse Tyler and Eric Stonestreet. Another one has Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen with their arms around each other.

It was obviously a big moment for the actress, considering they haven't been around each other much since they wrapped the show years ago.

She mentioned the reunion on America's Got Talent season 17 live semifinals.

“We finished filming the show two weeks before the pandemic began, so we haven't been able to see each other since then, so this was really nice,” she said. “It was magical getting to celebrate her special day with her and with everyone.”

As for Sofia Vergara and Modern Family, it's currently available for streaming on Hulu. There are no plans for a new season, according to Screen Rant.