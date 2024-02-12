During an epic moment, Usher shared the stage with Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Jackson State put on for HBCUs in Super Bowl 58 when the Sonic Boom of the South performed alongside Usher in during the Apple Music Halftime Show. The Sonic Boom of the South joined Usher during the performance and performed a rendition of Usher's hit song “Love In This Club “. They also performed during other portions of the halftime show such as during the the performance of “Yeah” featuring Lil' John and Ludacris.

The Sonic Boom of the South announced their participation in several social media posts during and after the performance.

The @SonicBoomOTS has been booked and busy! In case you missed it, Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South just performed at the @SuperBowl Halftime Show featuring @Usher! #SBLVIII #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/FTIrdo3Edx — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 12, 2024

𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏: tonight, we got to play halftime of #SuperBowl 𝐋𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈. THANK YOU @Usher, @AppleMusic, and @RocNation for the opportunity to share the world’s largest stage with one of the most iconic performers of our time! This is a night we won’t forget. #LuvDaBoom ♟️ pic.twitter.com/HmTi2g8FPr — Sonic Boom of the South (@SonicBoomOTS) February 12, 2024

We hope we made you proud! #LuvDaBoom Follow us everywhere NOW for important info. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YAv5Fbbqdk — Sonic Boom of the South (@SonicBoomOTS) February 12, 2024

The Sonic Boom of the South posted a letter thanking Usher and speaking of the significance of the opportunity.

“Usher, NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation for the opportunity to share the world's largest stage with one of the most iconic performers of our time! We had a blast! The past 10 days in Vegas have been rewarding for our students and program in preparation for a show that won't be forgotten.

Over the years, the Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South has shared the stage and screen with stars like Drake, Lil Boosie, Ciara, Cedric the Entertainer, Lil Jon, Big Krit, Pastor Troy, Jon Batiste, J. Cole, Yo Gitti, Dear Silas, F.L.Y. and more. From Motown's 30th Anniversary to the NBA All-Star Game to the NAACP Image Awards to the Inauguration of President Joe Biden, we are always honored when given the opportunity to represent our University, City, and HBCU community on the global stage.

In November of last year, our students were hand selected to join Usher on the field for halftime at Super Bowl LVIII. This honor adds to the Boom's legacy of iconic performances and moments that help elevate our University's name and brand.

want to give a special shoutout to our students, staff, campus community, and administration for holding one of the best kept secrets in Jackson State history. And thank you alumni and friends for all you do to support the Sonic Boom of the South! Stay tuned for more to come in 2024!”

The Sonic Boom of the South is also raising money to perform in the 136th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day. To learn more and donate, visit www.jsums.edu/roses