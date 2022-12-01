Published December 1, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

The Sonic Team recently revealed the Sonic Frontiers road map for 2023, which includes new modes, Koco, stories and playable characters.

The Sonic Team recently announced the Sonic Frontiers 2023 Roadmap on their official Twitter account. It laid out the team’s plans for the upcoming year. They divided the new features into three updates, each with its own new additions.

For Update 1, the team will introduce a Juke Box, a Photo Mode, as well as new challenge modes. The Juke Box, as the name implies, will most likely let players listen to their favorite tracks from the game. Photo Mode, on the other hand, will let players take pictures of their favorite game locations. The preview on the image shows that it’s possible to take selfie-style photos. It also shows that the players can most likely change Sonic’s pose in the photo. Finally, there are the new challenge modes. There are not many details available, but this is most likely for players who are, well, looking for a challenge.

For Update 2, it starts off with Sonic’s Birthday. For those who don’t know, Sonic’s birthday according to the game’s lore is June 23. That means we can expect Update 2 to drop around that time, or even earlier. It will also introduce Open Zone Challenges, which, judging from the name, allows players to partake in timed challenges in the Open Zone. Finally, there will be new Kocos available. For those who don’t know, Sonic can use Kocos to upgrade his speed or maximum ring count. These new Kocos will either let players level these stats more or introduce a new stat for players to level up.

Finally, there’s Update 3, which will introduce new playable characters, as well as a new story. Judging from the picture, the new Sonic Frontier playable characters are Amy Rose, Knuckles, and Tails. As for the new story, it will most likely involve the game’s primary antagonist, the Sage. It’s unknown just what story will arrive involving the sage, but it will probably shed some more light on the mysterious character.

Other than Update 2, we don’t really have a release window for the updates other than the fact that they are all coming out next year. We’ll just have to wait for an official announcement in the future.

That's all the details we have about Sonic Frontiers' 2023 roadmap, and its upcoming modes, playable characters, and Kocos.