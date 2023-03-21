Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The first of three upcoming free content updates for Sonic Frontiers, Sights, Sounds, and Speed, has been announced. This update brings various new content and features to the game.

This is the week! The Sonic Frontiers: Sights, Sounds, & Speed update arrives this Wednesday at 5pm Pacific! pic.twitter.com/Y6zwgTfwyu — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 20, 2023

For starters, let’s talk about when this update comes out. The Sights, Sounds, and Speed update comes out on March 22, 2023, at 5:00 PM PDT. This update will come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As the name of the update implies, we will receive content related to Sights, Sounds, and Speed. We’ll be going through them in turn.

For Sights, this update brings with it a Photo Mode. Players can open the pause menu to access Photo Mode. This pauses the gameplay and lets players control the camera. This camera is freely moveable, letting players position them however they want. However, this feature may not be available in certain parts of the game. Players can also choose between seven filters to change up the photos. The camera can also have a grid to let players align photos better.

For Sounds, the update introduces a Jukebox to the game. This lets players change the music that plays while players explore the Starfall Islands. Players will have access to a total of 53 songs, including the following:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sega Sound Team, Tomoya Ohtani, Merry Kirk-Holmes – I’m Here (Sonic Frontiers)

Crush 40 – Live & Learn (Sonic Adventure 2)

Crush 40 – Open Your Heart (Sonic Adventure)

Sega Sound Team, Tomoya Ohtani – Reach For The Stars (Sonic Colors Ultimate)

Players will have 13 songs unlocked by default. The other 40 songs can be unlocked by collecting Sound Memories on the islands. These take the appearance of orange music notes. Players can change the music on the island by either pressing right on the D-Pad, or by holding Right to open the full song list.

Finally, there’s Speed. Completing the main story campaign unlocks challenge modes. Players can access these challenges via the title screen. One of them is the Cyber Space Challenge, which is a time-attack mode. Players must complete seven stages from each island while trying to beat the clock. There is also the Battle Rush mode, in which players must defeat multiple rounds of enemies, Guardians, and Titans all in one go. Like with most timed modes, players must try to finish these in the fastest time possible. They may get a special surprise

Two more updates are coming this year, although no details are still not available. Once they do, however, we will be sure to update you.

That’s all of the information we have about the free update coming to Sonic Frontiers. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.