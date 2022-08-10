Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film won’t be coming out until 2024

The next Sonic the Hedgehog film isn’t coming out soon as Paramount Pictures puts the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date squarely into 2024.

And not just any time in 2024, but the next Sonic the Hedgehog film’s release date is on December 20, 2024, very far away off from our current day and time.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog film came into prominence when fans criticized the film’s portrayal of the iconic blue hedgehog. However, the production studio behind the animation worked round the clock, often going overtime and going through crunch schedules, to make Sonic look better, much to the delight of fans. With the final result, fans were not only happy with the portrayal of its characters, but also with the film’s story and acting.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 saw the film continue from where it left off, with Sonic the Hedgehog now settled in Green Hills. Sonic sets out to prove to himself and everyone around him that he is fitting of being called a true hero but faced some resistance when Dr. Robotnik returned with a new partner, Knuckles the Echidna, working together to search for a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. In the other corner, Sonic teams up with Tails, and they work together to make sure that the Chaos Emerald doesn’t fall into the hands of Dr. Robotnik.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, we’ll see the fallout of the events of the second film. We expect to find Shadow the Hedgehog in the next film, as a G.U.N. agent reported to Commander Walters the recently-uncovered files of the character. We’ll also see how Knuckles is acclimatizing to his new home, as in Sonic 2, he has settled in along with Sonic and Tails with the Wachowskis. Hopefully, though, we’d see more of our heroes and less of the Wachowskis in the next film.